In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Fort Wayne Ballet Studio A Series)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - Happening next weekend: the Fort Wayne Ballet’s Studio A Series — and it’s “in the Spotlight” with WBOI’s Terra Brantley. The event is the first installment of performances in the Fort Wayne Ballet’s studio on the 2nd floor of the Auer Center. “This is our workspace. This is where we work everyday, and play as well,” artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown shared. “Our audience has a little more interaction with our dancers, and the same with our dancers with the audience.”

“Our audience can actually ask questions of the dancers,” she continued. “What they liked, what the process was to prepare for it — and our audiences will get a sneak peak of what’s to come, and perhaps a few things they might have missed during the pandemic.” Tickets cost $20, and include appetizers and drinks from the bar. Performances are September 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. All ages are invited to attend. “We’ll have at least two of these this season, and hopefully it will find success and continue on after that.” The Fort Wayne Ballet will soon begin its 66th season.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.