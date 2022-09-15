In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Fort Wayne Ballet Studio A Series)

By Daniel Beals
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - Happening next weekend: the Fort Wayne Ballet’s Studio A Series — and it’s “in the Spotlight” with WBOI’s Terra Brantley. The event is the first installment of performances in the Fort Wayne Ballet’s studio on the 2nd floor of the Auer Center. “This is our workspace. This is where we work everyday, and play as well,” artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown shared. “Our audience has a little more interaction with our dancers, and the same with our dancers with the audience.”

“Our audience can actually ask questions of the dancers,” she continued. “What they liked, what the process was to prepare for it — and our audiences will get a sneak peak of what’s to come, and perhaps a few things they might have missed during the pandemic.” Tickets cost $20, and include appetizers and drinks from the bar. Performances are September 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. All ages are invited to attend. “We’ll have at least two of these this season, and hopefully it will find success and continue on after that.” The Fort Wayne Ballet will soon begin its 66th season.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

21Country: Lowrider club turns passion into purpose
21Country: Lowrider club turns passion into purpose
21Country: Lowrider club turns passion into purpose
Veteran returning home from Honor Flight met with sweet surprise
WATCH: Veteran returning home from Honor Flight met with sweet surprise
Veteran returning home from Honor Flight met with sweet surprise
Veteran returning home from Honor Flight met with sweet surprise