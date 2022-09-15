Man charged with shooting neighbor’s puppy, docs say

Shawn M Sallee Jr.
Shawn M Sallee Jr.(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing criminal charges after court documents say he shot and killed his neighbor’s puppy in July.

Court documents say 31-year-old Shawn Sallee Jr. is charged with torturing an animal and criminal recklessness. Documents say on July 28, Sallee’s neighbor let her dogs out at the same time that Sallee was going outside.

The neighbor says her dog Leo jumped on Sallee’s car when he yelled at her to get the dog off. She says she apologized, explaining that the dog is just a puppy. She says Sallee then walked around to the passenger side of his car and pulled out a gun.

The woman says she pretended to take a photo of Sallee so he put the gun away. Court documents say Sallee then got back into his car and began to drive away when the dog chased him, so he grabbed his gun and shot the dog.

Sallee appeared in court on Thursday for an initial hearing.

