Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A new abortion ban takes effect Thursday in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

The ban includes some limited exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It also allows abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Under the new law, abortions can only be performed in hospitals or clinics owned by hospitals. Any doctor found performing illegal abortions would lose their medical license and could spend up to six years in prison.

The new law takes effect even as it faces at least two legal challenges.

