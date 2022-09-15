Indiana judge declines request to block state’s abortion ban

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge turned down on Thursday a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure.

Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon didn’t give any explanation for her decision with the order denying a temporary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the clinics, but cited a court hearing set for Monday on the lawsuit.

The ACLU said in a court filing that allowing the law to take effect would “prohibit the overwhelming majority of abortions in Indiana and, as such, will have a devastating and irreparable impact on the plaintiffs and, more importantly, their patients and clients.” The lawsuit argues that the ban violates the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved the abortion ban during a two-week special legislative session that ended Aug. 5, making it the first state to do so since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

The Indiana ban includes exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest before the 10th week of pregnancy; to protect the mother’s life and physical health; and if the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Under the new law, abortions can be performed only in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals, with the state’s seven abortion clinics losing their licenses for the procedure. Any doctors found to have performed an illegal abortion would be stripped of their medical license and could face felony charges punishable by up to six years in prison.

The state attorney general’s office hasn’t yet filed a response to the lawsuit in court, but Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement that “The text, history, and structure of our Constitution excludes any serious argument that abortion is a fundamental right in our state.”

No court action is scheduled until next month on a separate lawsuit filed by the ACLU claiming that the ban conflicts with the state’s religious freedom law that Indiana Republicans passed in 2015 and that sparked a widespread backlash from critics who said it allowed discrimination against gay people.

READ MORE: ACLU of Indiana files lawsuit claiming Indiana abortion ban violates RFRA

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who signed the ban into law within about an hour of its passage last month, said Wednesday he expected the court challenges but showed no second thoughts about supporting the ban.

“I think we made progress and we’ll figure out if it holds up in both, the two different lawsuits,” Holcomb said. “We’ll see where they land ultimately.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fort Wayne man acquitted of murder in 2019 now convicted on federal gun charge

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of a federal firearm offense.

Politics

Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A new abortion ban takes effect Thursday in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

News

GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for “future vehicles,” including electric vehicles.

News

Allen County Health Dept. hosting drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Department of Health is hosting a free drive-through vaccination clinic next week, offering the newly available COVID-19 boosters.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged with shooting neighbor’s puppy, docs say

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne man is facing criminal charges after court documents say he shot and killed his neighbor’s puppy in July.

Digging Deeper

Indiana doctor moving practice to Illinois after abortion law goes into effect

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
The new Indiana abortion law is forcing doctors to leave the state, including an Indianapolis OB-GYN who says she can’t continue to provide essential care for her patients.

News

Indiana doctor moving practice to Illinois after abortion law goes into effect

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Fort Wayne musician helping war-afflicted Ukranians

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
“I must. I have to help my folks because they have no means to survive. They have no money whatsoever. Everything’s completely collapsed, even worse than it was during the Soviet Union.”

News

Ukrainian Pianist NBC 5p 09142022

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gabe Prough
The latest supply shortage for the construction industry: concrete.