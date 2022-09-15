Fort Wayne man acquitted of murder in 2019 now convicted on federal gun charge

Henry Underwood
Henry Underwood(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of a federal firearm offense.

The office says Henry Underwood was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following a three-day trial.

Underwood was acquitted of murder in 2019 after he was accused of killing a North Side High School assistant football coach, Terrance Miles, in 2017. Then in October of 2019, he was arrested on the gun charge after police found a semi-automatic handgun and an extended magazine in his possession.

READ MORE: Henry Underwood released from jail after acquittal

Underwood will be scheduled for sentencing by a separate order of the Court, the office says in a release.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Latest News

Indiana judge declines request to block state’s abortion ban
Indiana’s abortion ban becomes law Thursday
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
Allen County Health Dept. hosting drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic