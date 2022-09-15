Fort Wayne man acquitted of murder in 2019 now convicted on federal gun charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of a federal firearm offense.

The office says Henry Underwood was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following a three-day trial.

Underwood was acquitted of murder in 2019 after he was accused of killing a North Side High School assistant football coach, Terrance Miles, in 2017. Then in October of 2019, he was arrested on the gun charge after police found a semi-automatic handgun and an extended magazine in his possession.

Underwood will be scheduled for sentencing by a separate order of the Court, the office says in a release.

