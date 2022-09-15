Allen County Health Dept. hosting drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic

(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Department of Health is hosting a free drive-through vaccination clinic next week, offering the newly available COVID-19 boosters.

Officials say the bivalent vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech target the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The department says vaccines tested and recently approved by federal regulators provide better protection against the widely circulating Omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The clinic is planned for Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Allen County Health Department Medical Annex, at 4813 New Haven Ave.

To get the booster, officials say you must have already completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series; must have been two months since any COVID-19 vaccination; and must have been at least four weeks since any monkeypox vaccination. The Moderna bivalent booster is available to anyone 18 and older who meets eligibility requirements, and the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is available to anyone 12 and older who meets eligibility requirements.

The bivalent COVID-19 boosters are the only vaccines that will be offered at the drive-through clinic.

“Heading into fall, we encourage all who are eligible to get a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said. “Vaccines, including the important new boosters, continue to save lives and protect us from the most serious outcomes of COVID-19 by broadening immune response.”

Read more about the drive-through clinic and what to bring here.

