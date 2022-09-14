Government-owned program helping young adults find careers

By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Housing Authority is launching a program aimed at young people who didn’t finish high school. The hope is to teach them skills that will last a lifetime.

Fort Wayne Housing Authority provides affordable housing programs to almost 4,000 people in Fort Wayne. There are plans to grow that number with the Youth Build Program.

“It is a department of labor program. So now we are recruiting young folks ages 16-24 who currently are not in high school, who are looking for their HSE or their high school equivalency.”

Paige Briggs, FWHA, Youth Build Director

Members can earn money while getting training in construction and healthcare. Two career fields that are in demand right now. To be eligible, members must have dropped out of high school.

Program managers say their program works. In Champaign, Illinois, 91% of students who go through the program earn their certificates. Numbers like that make Briggs excited to open the program in Fort Wayne.

“I have seen this program do insane amounts of positive things, not only within the community but also creating leadership skills, watching the students meet their goals and succeed and start to have a good self-confidence and be able to watch them grow was just incredible to me.”

Paige Briggs, FWHA, Youth Build Director

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says demolition work on the former Saint Joseph Hospital...
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Dauris Anderson
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
32-year-old Darnell Martin
FWPD: Man arrested in weekend stabbing that injured 5

Latest News

Homestead volleyball cruises through set two on Tuesday night.
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North behind Tindall’s 16 kills
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North
Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home
21Country: Brothers share story behind hidden ‘wood spirits’ in Allen Co. Parks