FWPD warns public of area jewelry scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is giving the public a heads up about a reported jewelry scam in the area.

FWPD says they have received reports from the public and pawn shops and jewelry buyers that residents are being scammed by a group of people at gas station parking lots and in the parking lots of various shopping centers.

“The one constant in the scam is that someone will approach a citizen, give them a tale of woe and then hard sell that citizen jewelry for a very small amount of money. The jewelry is very heavy and at the time appears to be genuine. The folks who buy the jewelry, thinking they’re going to turn a tidy profit, then go to one of the businesses and find out that the jewelry is either highly polished brass or heavily gold-plated junk metal and is absolutely worthless.” a release sent by FWPD says.

The department says the scammers have heavy accents and tend to be “very aggressive” in their sales pitch. Detectives say they want the general public to be aware of the scam so they can avoid being taken advantage of. They ask that anyone who comes into contact with the scammers call 911.

