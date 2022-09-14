Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays

By Gabe Prough
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete.

Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement mix. Without cement mix, concrete can’t be made.

That’s causing issues around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Huntington county. Huntington county Commissioner Tom Wall says some projects around the county are double the cost. Other construction projects are so far behind schedule that they may lose state funding that’s time-sensitive.

As for homeowners, they’re having a hard time even finding someone to pour concrete for small projects.

The shortage is causing backups for concrete contractors too. They rely on concrete mixers to make the concrete. But if the mixers don’t have the necessary ingredients, they’re limited as to how much concrete they can supply.

The concrete shortage is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon, which will mean continued delays for major construction projects and personal home improvements alike.

