CITY: Portion of Lahmeyer Road to close through the end of November

The detour uses East State to Maysville to Trier and back to Lahmeyer Road for northbound...
The detour uses East State to Maysville to Trier and back to Lahmeyer Road for northbound traffic, and south using Trier, Maysville, and East State.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Department is giving drivers a heads up about an upcoming months-long closure on the north side of town.

The department says Lahmeyer Road, near the intersection with East State Boulevard, will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 19. They say the closure is to allow crews to work on drainage improvements in the Blackhawk Neighborhood.

They say the closure will last through the end of November. The detour (shown above) will have drivers take East State to Maysville to Trier and back to Lahmeyer Road for northbound traffic, and south using Trier, Maysville, and East State.

Improvements include 2,230 feet of larger diameter stormwater pipes and 20 inlet structures to reduce standing water and flooding.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI).
Area veterans honored on 38th Honor Flight
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
FWPD warns public of area jewelry scam