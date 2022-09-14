CITY: Portion of Lahmeyer Road to close through the end of November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Department is giving drivers a heads up about an upcoming months-long closure on the north side of town.

The department says Lahmeyer Road, near the intersection with East State Boulevard, will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 19. They say the closure is to allow crews to work on drainage improvements in the Blackhawk Neighborhood.

They say the closure will last through the end of November. The detour (shown above) will have drivers take East State to Maysville to Trier and back to Lahmeyer Road for northbound traffic, and south using Trier, Maysville, and East State.

Improvements include 2,230 feet of larger diameter stormwater pipes and 20 inlet structures to reduce standing water and flooding.

