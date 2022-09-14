Area veterans honored on 38th Honor Flight

85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI).
85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI).(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI).

WATCH: 21Country - On the 37th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight

It’s the fourth honor flight that has been held since COVID-19 cancelations began over two years ago.

Before boarding a plane on the 122nd Fighter Wing base, veterans and their guardians registered, took photos, and ate breakfast—their final moments of rest ahead of a full day in Washington D.C. Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities will be held.

Among those at the Nation’s Capitol are five Korean War Veterans, 38 Cold War Veterans, 41 Vietnam Veterans, and one Post-WWII veteran. To date, officials say 2,786 veterans have traveled on an Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to view the memorials that were built in their honor.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
FWPD warns public of area jewelry scam
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Indiana city OKs paying $1.75M in deadly police chase crash
Homestead volleyball cruises through set two on Tuesday night.
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North behind Tindall’s 16 kills
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North