Area veterans honored on 38th Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI).

WATCH: 21Country - On the 37th Northeast Indiana Honor Flight

It’s the fourth honor flight that has been held since COVID-19 cancelations began over two years ago.

Before boarding a plane on the 122nd Fighter Wing base, veterans and their guardians registered, took photos, and ate breakfast—their final moments of rest ahead of a full day in Washington D.C. Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities will be held.

Among those at the Nation’s Capitol are five Korean War Veterans, 38 Cold War Veterans, 41 Vietnam Veterans, and one Post-WWII veteran. To date, officials say 2,786 veterans have traveled on an Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to view the memorials that were built in their honor.

