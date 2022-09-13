VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges.

Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police.

The video shows security personnel standing at the front of the store when the car crashes into the front of the building, sending people running.

Several officers then run inside, one with a gun drawn.

Moments later, more officers come inside and more guns are pulled out.

Officers take Caylor into custody and search his pockets, the video shows.

There’s a struggle between officers and the suspect ending before he gets taken to the ground.

Paramedics come in and eventually put Caylor on a stretcher.

Police say before the crash, Caylor was driving recklessly in the parking lot and revving his engine.

According to court records, Caylor did not show up for a court hearing on the charges he’s facing in connection with the crash. CrimeStoppers lists him as a wanted man.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

85 veterans were honored Wednesday morning for the 38th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI).
Area veterans honored on 38th Honor Flight
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
FWPD warns public of area jewelry scam
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
Indiana city OKs paying $1.75M in deadly police chase crash
Homestead volleyball cruises through set two on Tuesday night.
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North behind Tindall’s 16 kills
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North
Homestead volleyball sweeps Huntington North