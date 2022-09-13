A rally for reproductive rights in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dozens of people gathered Monday to rally for reproductive rights.

The rally was set three days before Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect. Indiana’s legislature became the first in the nation to approve new abortion restrictions. The law includes three exceptions for abortion: incest, rape, and if the health of the mother is at risk.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, republican governor Eric Holcomb signed the abortion ban into law on August 5. Fast forward to this week, in just three days, abortion clinics will be prohibited from providing any abortion care, leaving those kinds of services solely to hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.

Kieran O’Dowd is the President of the Northeast Indiana Chapter of the National Organization for Women. It’s one of the many organizations present at the rally. She says, the election this year is more important than ever before, especially for women.

“Please get out there and vote, your life depends on it. We absolutely believe in it, wholeheartedly that women should have the right to make a decision on when they want to choose to have children if they want to have children at all.”

On the other side of the issue at the rally, are those who support a “full” abortion ban.

“Why I am here, is to stand up for these little ones in the wound. I would encourage them to come and let us reason together. Justify to me how those medically verified images of first trimester DNC abortions that happen in Indiana can ever be a moral good.”

ACLU of Indiana filed a class action lawsuit against the new abortion restrictions, saying that the ban violates the state’s religious freedom restoration act. Monday the group asked the judge to issue an order before Thursday to temporarily prevent the enforcement of the law. But instead, the special judge overseeing the case issued an order setting a court hearing for September 19, four days after the ban takes effect.

