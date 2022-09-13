No serious injuries following crash involving FWCS bus, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say no serious injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash on the southeast side of town on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne police say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Clinton and East Pontiac streets.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) spokesperson Krista Stockman says two cars collided, pushing one of them into the FWCS bus.

Police say one child was on the bus at the time and no serious injuries were reported.

