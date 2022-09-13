IU Health, Parkview plan hiring events Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two of the area’s largest healthcare providers have planned separate hiring events this week to help fill various roles.

Indiana University Health is hosting a virtual hiring event from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Officials say they are looking to hire 40 positions including RNs/LPNs, medical assistants, and registration specialists for its new Medical Office Building in southwest Fort Wayne.

Those seeking a clinical role can register for the virtual event here, and those interested in non-clinical roles can register here.

Also on Wednesday, Parkview Health is hosting a Career Expo for Clinical Professionals from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.

Officials say over 50 clinical departments from Parkview will be represented at the expo to share information about career opportunities for multiple clinical roles. Some of the roles include RNs/LPNs, EMTs and paramedics, lab scientists/phlebotomists, and pharmacy technicians. Learn more about the event here.

