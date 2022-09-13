DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu

DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DNR officials are on alert for a potential comeback of the avian flu as the waterfowl hunting season continues.

Officials say some states have seen a recent jump in wild bird deaths due to the disease.

DNR spokespeople say symptoms vary and some birds do not show any.

Officials say waterfowl will often act unusually, such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck and/or have a general lack of coordination.

They also may have nasal discharge or a cough.

As a reminder, hunters are told not to harvest sick birds.

You should also wash your hands and equipment after handling any carcasses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
32-year-old Darnell Martin
FWPD: Man arrested in weekend stabbing that injured 5
The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says demolition work on the former Saint Joseph Hospital...
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
Dauris Anderson
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

Latest News

A woman has been arrested after police say she crashed through a home while drunk in Montpelier...
Indiana woman pleads guilty in house crash that killed 2
Bishop Dwenger vs. Concordia Girls Soccer 9/12/22
Bellmont vs. Adams Central Volleyball 9/12/22
Dozens of people gathered Monday to rally for reproductive rights.
A rally for reproductive rights in downtown Fort Wayne