DNR warning bird hunters about avian flu

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DNR officials are on alert for a potential comeback of the avian flu as the waterfowl hunting season continues.

Officials say some states have seen a recent jump in wild bird deaths due to the disease.

DNR spokespeople say symptoms vary and some birds do not show any.

Officials say waterfowl will often act unusually, such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck and/or have a general lack of coordination.

They also may have nasal discharge or a cough.

As a reminder, hunters are told not to harvest sick birds.

You should also wash your hands and equipment after handling any carcasses.

