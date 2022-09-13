Amtrak suspends some long haul routes ahead of potential freight rail strike

By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Amtrak is preemptively suspending service on some of its long-range routes, mostly out of Chicago, due to a looming freight rail strike.

Amtrak said it’s closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations, which do not involve Amtrak or its workforce.

But since Amtrak does not own the track itself -- thousands of miles of travel could be impacted.

Among the routes being suspended are long-distance routes from Chicago to Los Angeles, Chicago to Seattle, Chicago to San Francisco and a portion of one of its routes that runs from Los Angeles to San Antonio.

The labor dispute could lead to the first national railroad strike in 30 years. The strike could begin as early as this Friday.

About 60,000 union members, including engineers and conductors, are set to go on strike. It would bring the freight rail system, which carries nearly 30 percent of the nation’s freight, to a grinding halt.

That could mean more empty shelves, temporary factory closures, and higher prices on consumer goods.

