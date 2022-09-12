‘Rally for reproductive rights’ planned for Monday evening

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A reproductive rights rally is planned for Monday evening in downtown Fort Wayne, just days before Indiana’s abortion ban takes effect.

Starting Sept. 15, those in Indiana will only be able to obtain an abortion in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Officials with Fort Wayne Marches Forward say they will be joined by Women United For Progress Allen County (WUFPAC), Northeast Indiana NOW, ACLU of Indiana, and Planned Parenthood to rally for reproductive rights at 6 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.

Our rights to determine our own healthcare and work with a qualified medical professional to make decisions are being removed next Thursday with the enacting of SB1 into active law. We know this isn’t the end goal for Indiana Republican legislators, they have told us they are just getting started. So we continue to show up too.

Patterson says attendees will gather at the courthouse and march to the MLK bridge, which will be lit green for reproductive rights at dusk. She also notes that the League of Women Voters Fort Wayne will be in attendance to help with voter registration. You can view the event page here.

