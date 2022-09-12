‘Rally for reproductive rights’ planned for Monday evening

Downtown Fort Wayne
Downtown Fort Wayne(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A reproductive rights rally is planned for Monday evening in downtown Fort Wayne, just days before Indiana’s abortion ban takes effect.

Starting Sept. 15, those in Indiana will only be able to obtain an abortion in cases of rape and incest, before 10-weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

READ MORE: Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post-Roe - ACLU of Indiana files lawsuit claiming Indiana abortion ban violates RFRA

Officials with Fort Wayne Marches Forward say they will be joined by Women United For Progress Allen County (WUFPAC), Northeast Indiana NOW, ACLU of Indiana, and Planned Parenthood to rally for reproductive rights at 6 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse.

Patterson says attendees will gather at the courthouse and march to the MLK bridge, which will be lit green for reproductive rights at dusk. She also notes that the League of Women Voters Fort Wayne will be in attendance to help with voter registration. You can view the event page here.

