No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning.

Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on an excavator that a demolition worker was operating. Luckily, FWFD Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor says no one was injured in the incident.

Back in June, the area around the hospital had to be closed to traffic after a demolition contractor accidentally started a small fire, creating concerns about a possible building collapse.

WPTA is working to learn more about the incident from the demolition company. Stay tuned for updates.

FILE - Damage following June 2 fire at the old Saint Joseph Hospital (Staff)

