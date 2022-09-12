FWPD: Man arrested in weekend stabbing that injured 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers have made an arrest after several people were stabbed over the weekend.

BACKGROUND: 5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne

Police say they were called to the intersection of Bass and Hillegas roads around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on reports that men were fighting outside of a vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they say they found two men with stab wounds. While on the scene, they say they learned that three others arrived at Lutheran Downtown Hospital with minor stab wounds. One was said to have life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police say they arrested 32-year-old Darnell Martin in the incident. FWPD says they found that “an altercation started at another location with all five subjects” before the stabbing was reported.

Martin faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

