Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself

Three children in the home had access to six handguns, one AK-47, three rifles, and ammunition.
Dauris Anderson
Dauris Anderson(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January.

Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police later spoke with the 9-year-old, who said he went into the garage to play with a gun he says he had played with before. He says he found the gun hidden underneath the couch when he pulled the trigger, accidentally shooting himself.

Detectives then spoke with the boy’s father, 29-year-old Dauris Anderson, who said the guns in the home belonged to him and he should be the one charged with neglect. Anderson says he went grocery shopping that day and left his three children at their grandmother’s home, where they had access to six handguns, one AK-47, three rifles, and ammunition.

Court documents also noted that in 2019, one of the other children was shot in the hand when he was trying to take a gun away from his little brother. The little brother said the two got into a fight and he got mad, so he went to his parent’s room to get a gun from a box he said he saw his mother use before.

He said he was “really mad” at his brother and was going to shoot him for hitting him in the stomach. The mother told police that she did not know one of her sons saw her put the gun away.

Anderson is preliminarily charged with three charges of neglect of a dependent.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

