Clyde Theatre puts on 200th show Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Clyde Theatre celebrated a huge milestone Sunday night with its 200th show.

Originally built in 1951 as a movie theater, the Clyde is a staple for those that want to take in a show. Folks celebrated with a pre-show party next door at the Clyde Club Room.

Tonight, the main act was the band 311. Officials tell us they have had almost 200,000 people walk through their doors and they have people come from all over the country, all 50 states to be exact.

