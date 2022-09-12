Clyde Theatre puts on 200th show Sunday

By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Clyde Theatre celebrated a huge milestone Sunday night with its 200th show.

Originally built in 1951 as a movie theater, the Clyde is a staple for those that want to take in a show. Folks celebrated with a pre-show party next door at the Clyde Club Room.

Tonight, the main act was the band 311. Officials tell us they have had almost 200,000 people walk through their doors and they have people come from all over the country, all 50 states to be exact.

For a full list of shows, you can head to their website for more details.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Friday night shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck...
Crews working to remove truck stuck under downtown underpass
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 9-11-22
Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 9-11-22
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) recovers his own fumble during the second half of...
Ryan, Colts rally but stall in OT for 20-20 tie with Texans
Friday night lights in northeast Indiana typically shine on the foot players, the fans, and the...
Heritage High School marching band welcomes officer to the field
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne