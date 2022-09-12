Arrest made in Fourth of July shooting, FWPD says

Quantae Jackson
Quantae Jackson(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Indianapolis for his role in a Fourth of July shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead, Fort Wayne police say.

BACKGROUND: Coroner identifies victim in Fourth of July shooting on S Calhoun St.

Police say they were called to the 4700 block of South Calhoun St. just before 9 p.m. on July 4 and found two men inside of a home with gunshot wounds. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a second man, 27-year-old Calvin Jamere Keys, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says 28-year-old Quantae Jackson was arrested on Sept. 8 in Indianapolis following a coordinated effort between FWPD and the Indiana State Police.

Police say he was transported back to Fort Wayne and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

