Heritage High School marching band welcomes officer to the field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday night lights in northeast Indiana typically shine on the foot players, the fans, and the cheerleaders, but don’t forget about the marching band.

At Heritage High School, the home football season began two weeks ago, and on that night the band didn’t have a snare drummer. So, Josh Rokoszy, the band director at Heritage, has someone in mind, but that someone wasn’t a student.

Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy, Dorian Finley is the resource officer at Heritage High. Ever since he was a kid, he had a dream to play the drums, but after going to college for music, he realized it would not be a financially stable career path. So, he went the police officer route. After seven years of service in Fort Wayne and 20 with the South Bend Police Department, his dream of playing drums fell out of reach.

Fast forward to the second home game. Suited up, in his deputy uniform, ready to serve, while also pounding out a beat. Deputy Finley finally lived out his dream and relayed that same message to the kids.

