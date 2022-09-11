Heritage High School marching band welcomes officer to the field

By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday night lights in northeast Indiana typically shine on the foot players, the fans, and the cheerleaders, but don’t forget about the marching band.

At Heritage High School, the home football season began two weeks ago, and on that night the band didn’t have a snare drummer. So, Josh Rokoszy, the band director at Heritage, has someone in mind, but that someone wasn’t a student.

Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy, Dorian Finley is the resource officer at Heritage High. Ever since he was a kid, he had a dream to play the drums, but after going to college for music, he realized it would not be a financially stable career path. So, he went the police officer route. After seven years of service in Fort Wayne and 20 with the South Bend Police Department, his dream of playing drums fell out of reach.

Fast forward to the second home game. Suited up, in his deputy uniform, ready to serve, while also pounding out a beat. Deputy Finley finally lived out his dream and relayed that same message to the kids.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Friday night shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck...
Crews working to remove truck stuck under downtown underpass
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law

Latest News

5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne
High Speed Solution: Musician’s career dwindling after move to rural home, frustration over lack of
Black Forest Cat Café hit the milestone just under three months of opening its doors.
Fort Wayne’s cat café hits ‘100 adoptions’ milestone just under 3 months of opening
Black Forest Cat Cafe 100th Adoption
Black Forest Cat Cafe 100th Adoption