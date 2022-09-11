5 people stabbed overnight in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police officers are investigating after five people were stabbed early this morning.

Investigators with FWPD were called to the area of Bass and Hillegas Roads. When they got there, they found two men on the side of the road who had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police also said in a news release that two more men and a woman were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with stab wounds. All of them have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it’s unclear if these were separate incidents or if this all happened at the same location.

