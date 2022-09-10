Fort Wayne’s cat café hits ‘100 adoptions’ milestone just under 3 months of opening

By Liz Braden
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s first cat café celebrated its 100th adoption on Friday with a small cat named Jackie. Black Forest Cat Café hit the milestone just under three months of opening its doors.

The café partners with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to find forever homes for cats and kittens. Each adoption is celebrated with a snapshot of the day they get to go home and displayed inside the shop.

Co-founders and mother-daughter dup, Julie and Emily, say they’re proud of all the adoptions that have come from their café. If you’d like to stop by or apply to adopt one of their cats, visit their website here.

