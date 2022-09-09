Warsaw police arrest car theft suspects

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Three people have been arrested after a series of car thefts and break-ins in Kosciusco County. Police believe the suspects have gang connections in Michigan.

Officers arrested KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend and Micheal Hubbard of South Bend. In a release to media, police said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal. Most of the cars were left unlocked. The trio is accused of stealing six cars, several guns, and using stolen credit cards they found.

Investigators were searching for the suspects since the break-ins began in early August. Using surveillance video, social media posts, and tips, police connected the trip to the “AG Boiis” street gang which is active in South Bend and Niles, Michigan.

Gangs often sell stolen firearms to finance their operations.

