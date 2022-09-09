Police: Huntington man arrested after pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Huntington man with an active arrest warrant was arrested Thursday in Grant County and is now facing several charges after a traffic stop led to a pursuit.

ISP says just before 1:30 p.m., a state trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck at the intersection of Indiana 22 near I-69 for disregarding a red light and having an inoperable license plate light. When the driver of the truck, 33-year-old James Hill, did not stop, a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the Hill stopped at Jackson Street near County Road 1000 West in Delaware County, ISP says.

Investigators say Hill was driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction. Hill’s active arrest warrant was for failure to appear for theft in Madison County.

ISP says Hill was charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

Hill is in the Grant County Jail.

