Hyde Brothers Booksellers mourns passing of owner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the largest bookstores in Indiana, located here in Fort Wayne, is mourning the loss of its owner and manager.

Hyde Brother Booksellers officials announced on their Facebook page that Tasha Bushnell has sadly passed away.

“A knowledgeable and dedicated bookseller at Hyde Brothers since 1999, it was a natural transition for her to take the role of manager following Sam Hyde’s passing in 2019 and led the bookstore through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the post reads. “In December 2021, Tasha and her husband Sean bought the bookstore, fulfilling a long-time dream of hers. As a Fort Wayne native, Tasha was dedicated to enriching the community and the Historic Wells Street Corridor.”

Officials say the bookstore will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 11, to allow staff time to grieve. A memorial service is planned for 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, 1327 North Wells St., with a gathering of friends and family starting at 1 p.m. Details here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.