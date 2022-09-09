Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth

(WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor and remember Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death at age 96.

In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of the queen’s interment, scheduled for Sept. 18, Holcomb’s office said.

Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that experienced great change during her reign.

“She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply can’t be equaled, but in her honor, we should all try,” he said.

Holcomb asked Indiana businesses and residents to also lower their flags.

Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, served for seven decades.

Sen. Todd Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late queen “a towering figure” and said her leadership contributed to the preservation of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson said Elizabeth left “a legacy of staunch leadership that spanned decades of world leaders.”

Mike Pence, the former vice president and former governor of Indiana, tweeted that Elizabeth’s life of service and devotion “will be celebrated for generations to come.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for...
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for birthday cards
Rendering of Union Street Market at Electric Works
Opening of Electric Works’ Union Street Market delayed
From left to right: 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah...
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Police investigate a motorcycle crash near Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday evening.
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in crash

Latest News

Three ISU student-athletes were killed in a crash on Aug. 21
Grieving Indiana State looks ahead after deadly car crash
File - Police lights
Police: Huntington man arrested after pursuit
"We are devastated to announce the passing of our owner and manager, Tasha Bushnell. She was...
Hyde Brothers Booksellers mourns passing of owner
‘Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown’ event planned for Sunday
‘Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown’ event planned for Sunday
‘Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown’ event planned for Sunday
‘Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown’ event planned for Sunday