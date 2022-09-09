GoFundMe arranged for Ohio observatory following ‘devastating burglary’

LIMA, Ohio (WPTA) - The Astronomical Society in Lima, Ohio has set up a GoFundMe after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from an area observatory.

The group says thieves broke into Schoonover Observatory and stole over $15,000 worth of gear, including a large Celestron C-14 telescope and equipment that is used for public observing and education.

Police say the burglars tried to open the front door with a crowbar, and when that didn’t work, they scaled the balcony and forced their way into the second-story dome opening.

The president of Lima’s Astronomical Society, Michael Ritchie, says he was opening up the observatory for a public viewing night last month when he discovered the equipment was missing.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Ritchie said. “Now, they did leave the mounting system. It is a big bulky mount that holds the telescope, but they were able to take the telescope. To tell you the truth, we don’t understand why you came and took the big telescope. The telescope you can’t use without the mounting system and the drive system. So please, just bring the thing back.”

He says he’s notified all the nearby pawn shops and clearing houses to let them know if someone tries to sell the equipment.

In the meantime, the observatory has been using smaller, portable telescopes and has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to help replace the main telescope. You can donate here.

