Fort Wayne Cub Scout troop has fundraiser trailers stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Every year around Halloween, the ghosts and ghouls come to life at the Haunted Castle and Black Forest. The popular attraction is run by St. Vincent cub scout troop in Fort Wayne.

Wednesday morning, troop leaders discovered something a little more evil. Two of their concession trailers, used for fundraisers, had been stolen.

Cub master Phil Schmit says “We had a fourteen foot trailer and one ten foot trailer and we’ve lost all of the connections and wiring, and the service boxes and things of that sort that were in each one that we had electricians take care of, and now we have to redo those.”

Surveillance video shows two truck drivers pulling into their lot on Auburn Road early Wednesday, Schmit says.

One tried to steal a different trailer that was locked, but the thieves saw better targets and made away with two concession trailers.

Troop leaders called police and handed over the surveillance video, but so far, no luck.

The value of the trailers? Schmit says about $12,000, but the thieves stole something else from the program.

“With the costs going up with everything, we know that families are struggling, we want no boy to not get a chance to go to boy scouts. If they want to go to boy scouts, they can come here and we’ll get them in boy scouts, cub scouts,” Schmit says.

This cub scout troop offers no financial commitment for families who want to join, but who may not have the money. That’s why they have fundraisers throughout the year, selling concessions at the Haunted Castle, for example.

Shane Carper’s son Asher joined the cub scout troop last year. He says for his son, it’s been life changing, saying “He has some sensory issues and some issues communicating with other kids and it’s been great for him in that way. It allows him to open up a little bit. His personality has changed. It’s just been a great program for him.”

So, when Carper heard that the trailers were stolen, he says he was devastated.

“It’s not something you really think people could do and stoop to that level,” Carper says. “These are our kids, this is a program that they can take part in with no financial commitment.”

The show will still go on at the Haunted Castle, but Schmit says no doubt this will impact the troop in the future, saying “It’s going to affect it, but right now we’re ok, but we still hope to have the programs that we have at the same level we have.”

Schmit says the thieves were driving a white Ford and a two-tone Dodge pickup and were last seen heading west on Wallen Road on Wednesday morning, September 7, hauling two white concession trailers with red markings.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

