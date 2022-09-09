‘Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown’ event planned for Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne residents have the opportunity to be a tourist in their own hometown during the city’s annual event on Sunday.

The “Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown” event is planned for Sept. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. in over 20 museums and attractions across the Summit City. It offers a chance for the public to visit all of the participating locations, including places like the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the History Center, at no charge.

You can pick up a passport that lists all 23 attractions at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location, or you can print one out online.

Several locations will offer guided tours of the facility so visitors can learn more about Fort Wayne’s offerings.

