West Nile found in Huntington County, health department says

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes after officials say West Nile Virus was found in the area.

The department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, saying the Indiana Department of Health recently collected mosquito samples in the county that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

They say they urge all county residents to protect themselves against diseases carried by mosquitos through the rest of the season. They say if possible, you should avoid outdoor activities from dusk until dawn when mosquitos are most active. If you do go outdoors, they say to wear long sleeves and pants and to use a DEET repellant.

Residents are also encouraged to get rid of areas of standing water on their property by disposing of any containers that hold water and cleaning out clogged gutters. They say even a small container with water can be a breeding site, and up to 1,000 mosquitoes could develop in one week.

Questions about the virus can be directed to the Huntington County Health Department at 260-358-4831.

