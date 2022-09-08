Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived on scene to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim received medical attention on-scene before crews transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified and are interviewing a person of interest. The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Team and Allen County Prosecutors Office are continuing to investigate.

