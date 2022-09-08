In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Todd Harrold & the Burnt Toast Show)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - An impressive milestone, for local musician Todd Harrold — the drummer and lead singer is celebrating 25 years on the radio later this month. His dedication to WBOI’s Burnt Toast Show puts him ‘in the spotlight’ this week. Harrold has fronted his own band since 1991. A few years later, he began volunteering his time at the radio station to bring an eclectic mix of music to Northeast Indiana in 1997.

“It’s a wonderful creative outlet for me,” he told Terra Brantley. “I’ve always been the guy that hears something and would go ‘you gotta hear this — you gotta hear this, this is really great!”

“I’m kind of carrying a flag for a lot of stuff that a lot of people wouldn’t hear otherwise,” Harrold added. “This isn’t podcast. this isn’t internet. This is radio — and I like that. And that’s what I grew up listening to, and it’s very important that I continue.”

The Burnt Toast Show is every Sunday night on WBOI from 8-11 p.m. The third September is his anniversary show, and Harrold just plans to have fun. “I’m just sort of going to play greatest hits, and have a good time, like I usually do,” he shared. “I’m going to play my favorite records on the radio.”

