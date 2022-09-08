Opening of Electric Works’ Union Street Market delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials say the opening of the Union Street Market at Electric Works has been pushed back.

The year-round indoor food market was first slated to open in October 2022 with a goal of securing 25 vendors.

But now, officials say they currently have 15 vendors and expect it to open in early November.

The market, located in Buildings 20 and 22 on the campus, will include vendors like Conjure Coffee, Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks, Brooks BBQ & Chicken, and Kekionga Craft Company. The 15 committed merchants are as follows, per Electric Works’ website:

Vendors committed to the Union Street Market (Electric Works)

