Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash Wednesday evening near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the crash involved another vehicle on a busy stretch of East Dupont Road near Parkview Plaza Drive.

Police were seen documenting the crash as headlights from police cars illuminated the wrecked motorcycle which came to rest on its side. The right westbound lane of Dupont was partially closed.

The crash comes 24 hours after a deadly motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne. On Tuesday evening, police said William Miller was killed when he lost control of his bike on West Jefferson Boulevard near Rockhill Park. Authorities said speed was likely a factor.

This story will be updated as ABC21 learns more about Wednesday evening’s crash.

