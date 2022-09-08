Jay County police seeking tips in burglary investigation

(Storyblocks.com)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for tips from the public as they investigate two recent burglaries they believe are connected.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they say they are working with Portland officers to investigate two separate burglaries that were reported in the last couple of weeks.

Police say the first burglary happened on Jack Imel Avenue in Portland and the second happened on West Jay County Road 400 South near Dunkirk. They say both incidents involved the suspect entering the homes through a small window. Once inside, they say the suspect stole jewelry and coin items and were ransacked.

Because both of the burglaries are similar in nature, police say they believe they are connected. They ask that anyone who has information on either incident contact police at (260) 726-8188.

