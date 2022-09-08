Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for birthday cards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 5-year-old Journey Bright is set to celebrate her 6th birthday this Friday in the hospital--still in a coma from a car crash in Steuben County last month that claimed the lives of her parents.

Her family is now requesting that the community help her celebrate her birthday. Journey’s uncle Heath Perinne spoke with WPTA, saying there is a small way that anyone can help brighten her hospital room.

“We actually had planned a birthday party for this year. Unfortunately, with the tragic set of events, we can’t have a birthday party for her. One of our friends suggested had we thought about putting it out there for people to send birthday cards to the hospital so we could hang them on the wall of support. To try to fill the room with the love and support from family, friends, and strangers, all alike, giving their thoughts and prayers. We’re going to take the cards, sit beside her bed, and we’re going to read them to her and hope that she can hear us.”

Perrine says her condition has improved but it will take years for her to be fully recovered.

He says you can address your letters to Parkview Regional Medical Center on Parkview Plaza Drive, and be sure to put “Attention: Chaplaincy (Journey Bright)” above the address.

The family cannot accept flowers or toys because of the risk of bacterial infection, Perinne says. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to cover Journey’s medical expenses--you can donate here.

Journey’s baby brother Granger was also in the car during last month’s crash but he’s expected to be okay. Perinne says he and his wife have taken the boy in and says he’s adjusting well.

