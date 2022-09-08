Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for birthday cards

By Luke Secaur
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 5-year-old Journey Bright is set to celebrate her 6th birthday this Friday in the hospital--still in a coma from a car crash in Steuben County last month that claimed the lives of her parents.

BACKGROUND: Steuben County crash leaves two dead, child injured

Her family is now requesting that the community help her celebrate her birthday. Journey’s uncle Heath Perinne spoke with WPTA, saying there is a small way that anyone can help brighten her hospital room.

Perrine says her condition has improved but it will take years for her to be fully recovered.

RELATED: ‘It was so unexpected’: Brother of Steuben Co. crash victim speaks out

He says you can address your letters to Parkview Regional Medical Center on Parkview Plaza Drive, and be sure to put “Attention: Chaplaincy (Journey Bright)” above the address.

The family cannot accept flowers or toys because of the risk of bacterial infection, Perinne says. He launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to cover Journey’s medical expenses--you can donate here.

Journey’s baby brother Granger was also in the car during last month’s crash but he’s expected to be okay. Perinne says he and his wife have taken the boy in and says he’s adjusting well.

