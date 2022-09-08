Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change

Decatur flood buyout
Decatur flood buyout(wpta)
By Caleb Saylor
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property.

Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different mayors and each had one thing in common, they wanted to follow the data.

“We just keep following that data and trying to get houses out of the flood way. Basically, we’re trying to make our city a lot more safer for our residents,” Rickord says.

Data from Climate Central show that Indiana has seen one of the biggest increases in yearly rainfall since 1950, with a changing atmosphere, climate scientists say flooding will only get worse.

“That’s our biggest concern we’ve done a lot of mediation and because of this open green space we do have more permeable surface that we’re creating but are we creating enough space to help pace this change in climate.”

Rodney Renkenberger and staff from the Maumee River Basin Commission have worked with Decatur on buying properties for flood mitigation. Turning roads and houses into much needed green space, and using fewer resources rescuing people, safely ‘letting’ the land flood.

“That’s what it was naturally intended to begin with,” Renkenberger said. “Unfortunately, we as humans sort of encroached on that when homes were built.”

Rickord explained further, saying “It’s not just the safety of the residents who live there, but the safety of all the residents who used to come together to sandbag and all the work that went into it. People were waist deep, chest deep in the water, fighting for people’s houses and it just wasn’t real safe.”

RELATED: Read more about Climate Change in NE Indiana

Flood mitigation also helps people in Fort Wayne because the water flows from the St. Marys to the Maumee River.

With the green space, heavy rainfall can slowly soak into the ground over time, meaning less flooding in Allen County.

Rickord says residents will also be safer in the future because of the flood mitigation.

“All you need to do is watch the news everyday and there’s floods and fire and everything right now so, we’re planning for the future right now as we do this project,” Rickord said.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash near Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday evening.
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in crash
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says they are looking for help identifying this person.
FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized
The crash happened at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
Allen County Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash
From left to right: 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah...
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
Michael Feltz
Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13

Latest News

Rendering of Union Street Market at Electric Works
Opening of Electric Works’ Union Street Market delayed
North Manchester, Ind.
21Country Update: Historic chime new centerpiece of Manchester University
Transgender Athletes
Indiana officials appeal ruling against trans sports law
Todd Harrold performs at Lunch on the Square
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Todd Harrold & the Burnt Toast Show)