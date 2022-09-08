Crews working to remove truck stuck under downtown underpass

Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck...
Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck underneath a railroad underpass.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck underneath a railroad underpass.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews were called to South Clinton Street, just south of the intersection with East Superior Street, on reports that a dump truck got stuck under the underpass.

Officials say the dump truck was carrying a backhoe when the arm of the backhoe got stuck. Lanes are restricted in the area at this time as crews work to remove the truck.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash near Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday evening.
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in crash
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says they are looking for help identifying this person.
FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized
The crash happened at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
Allen County Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Michael Feltz
Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13

Latest News

ACLU of Indiana files lawsuit claiming Indiana abortion ban violates RFRA
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for...
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for birthday cards
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for...
Family of girl who lost parents in crash asking for birthday cards ahead of girl’s 6th birthday
West Nile found in Huntington County, health department says