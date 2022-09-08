Crews working to remove truck stuck under downtown underpass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck underneath a railroad underpass.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews were called to South Clinton Street, just south of the intersection with East Superior Street, on reports that a dump truck got stuck under the underpass.

Officials say the dump truck was carrying a backhoe when the arm of the backhoe got stuck. Lanes are restricted in the area at this time as crews work to remove the truck.

