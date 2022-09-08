Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally

From left to right: 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah...
From left to right: 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.(Credit: Moorman Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II — all died of fresh water drowning, and the father also had acute ethanol intoxication, the coroner’s office said.

Their bodies were found July 12 in the submerged car in the pond.

The car with the young children inside were discovered at 9:58 p.m.
The car with the young children inside were discovered at 9:58 p.m.(WTHR)

The family went missing after leaving on July 6 to go to the pond on Indianapolis’ south side.

Officers went to the pond July 12 after a report of a dead person in the water. A man was pronounced dead, and a dive team later found a vehicle with the bodies of three children inside, police said at the time.

Family and friends of the Moormans had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their whereabouts. They had searched the pond and the surrounding area for days.

Moorman’s sister Mariah Moorman had said her brother’s phone last pinged near the pond about 12:40 a.m. on July 7, a few hours after he was seen. She said her brother often went night fishing.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” she told The Indianapolis Star at the time. “That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a motorcycle crash near Parkview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday evening.
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in crash
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says they are looking for help identifying this person.
FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized
The crash happened at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
Allen County Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Michael Feltz
Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13

Latest News

ACLU of Indiana files lawsuit claiming Indiana abortion ban violates RFRA
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for...
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for birthday cards
Girl who lost parents in crash spending 6th birthday in the hospital; family asking for...
Family of girl who lost parents in crash asking for birthday cards ahead of girl’s 6th birthday
Traffic was snarled in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon after a truck got stuck...
Crews working to remove truck stuck under downtown underpass
West Nile found in Huntington County, health department says