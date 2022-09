FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northrop junior Namik Mehic assisted on the first goal of the night and scored the following two for his Bruins, accounting for all three goals in Tuesday night’s, 3-2, victory over Snider.

Alan Aguilar headed home the first Northrop goal off a Mehic corner kick to set the tone for the undefeated Bruins (8-0).

