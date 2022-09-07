Allen County Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash

The crash happened at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the office says. His cause of death was found to be multiple blunt force injuries and his manner was ruled an accident, the coroner says.

Miller’s death marks the 33rd fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.

