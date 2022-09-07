‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties.

In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The virus was also detected in commercial chickens in Defiance County.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the highly-contagious virus can spread quickly and is fatal to various types of poultry or waterfowl, including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, geese, ducks, and shorebirds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is not believed that Ohio’s infections pose an “immediate public health concern” to the human population.

The virus cannot be transmitted through properly-cooked meats or eggs.

Birds on the properties where the virus was detected will be “depopulated” to prevent additional spread. Additionally, surveillance activities will be conducted for several miles around the infected areas.

Anyone who notices an increase in bird deaths or strange behaviors can contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6220.

