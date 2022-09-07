FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.

Paramedics treated the man before taking him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told FWPD officers that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on W Jefferson at a “high rate of speed” before losing control and crashing into a guard rail.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Generic Car Crash Graphic
ISP: Highway worker in serious condition after being struck by two cars
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

Latest News

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers shared the story of her breast cancer diagnosis...
Video highlights push for minorities to get routine cancer screenings
The crash happened at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
Allen County Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash
Cory Newland
Former N Indiana officer pleads guilty to beating prisoner
Indiana job training program loans out nearly $1 million