FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.

Paramedics treated the man before taking him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told FWPD officers that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on W Jefferson at a “high rate of speed” before losing control and crashing into a guard rail.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.