FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says they are looking for help identifying this person.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says they are looking for help identifying this person.(FWACC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says they are looking for help identifying the person they say improperly abandoned a dog outside of the shelter that later had to be put down.

FWACC officials said in a Facebook post that a woman drove up to the shelter after hours and left a dog in a small cage outside without following proper protocols.

“Yes, we are an animal shelter. Yes, we care for animals, but you must follow the proper channels to bring an animal to us. Leaving an animal at our front door when we are closed is unacceptable. We have the number to call for assistance after hours clearly posted. The only reason this dog was found was because an officer drove by and saw the cage. It was left under a sign that says to NOT abandon your pet at our door, right next to the phone number to call for assistance,” the post reads.

They note that the woman attempted to cover up her license plate number and ask that anyone who recognizes them to please call them at 427-1244 option 1.

Sadly, the shelter says the dog had to be humanely euthanized because of its condition.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of crash victim asks for cards for her 6th birthday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Journey's family is raising money through a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/breanna-bright-perrine-lonnie-bright?fbclid=IwAR18D5BgY__l1qHCFxi83Ty0QyuDYMCre5EDZIDkTgVS3kgvxta8YN5JH_s

News

EACS Superintendent gives failing grade to proposed southeast side jail

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

EACS Superintendent gives failing grade to proposed southeast side jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The fight to stop a new Allen County Jail from being built on Fort Wayne’s southeast side now has the support of a major county school system.

Digging Deeper

High Speed Solution: Rural Whitley Co. residents hopeful for internet infrastructure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Beals
Whitley County officials are discussing "high speed solutions" to bringing broadband internet to its most rural parts. Residents are urging county council to support it, telling them that they're reliant on it for school, relationships, and income. But is it too challenging to build, and costly to fund?

News

High Speed Solution: Rural Whitley Co. residents hopeful for internet infrastructure

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.

News

Shelby County sheriff’s deputy killed in I-74 crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Shelby County early Wednesday morning, Sheriff Louis Koch said.

News

Video highlights push for minorities to get routine cancer screenings

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Allen County Coroner identifies motorcyclist in fatal crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

News

‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties.