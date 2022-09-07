FWACC looking for answers after dog abandoned outside of shelter had to be euthanized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says they are looking for help identifying the person they say improperly abandoned a dog outside of the shelter that later had to be put down.

FWACC officials said in a Facebook post that a woman drove up to the shelter after hours and left a dog in a small cage outside without following proper protocols.

“Yes, we are an animal shelter. Yes, we care for animals, but you must follow the proper channels to bring an animal to us. Leaving an animal at our front door when we are closed is unacceptable. We have the number to call for assistance after hours clearly posted. The only reason this dog was found was because an officer drove by and saw the cage. It was left under a sign that says to NOT abandon your pet at our door, right next to the phone number to call for assistance,” the post reads.

They note that the woman attempted to cover up her license plate number and ask that anyone who recognizes them to please call them at 427-1244 option 1.

Sadly, the shelter says the dog had to be humanely euthanized because of its condition.

