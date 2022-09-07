AGED OUT: A program in Fort Wayne is hoping to fill the gaps in the foster care system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A program in Fort Wayne is helping young adults who have aged out of the foster care system find permanent housing.

According to researchers at a company called iFoster, they found that about 25,000 young adults age out of the foster program each year. About 50% of those young adults become homeless and/or unemployed within four years. A program called C.H.I.L.L (Creating Home, Instilling Life Lessons) is hoping to prevent that.

Moving can be stressful, but for 27-year-old Jasmyn Norfleet it was a dream come true.

As a kid, Norfleet was in the foster care system. She says she bounced between homes and never really had a space to call her own. Norfleet says she was labeled

“My foster care experience? Not so good at all,” Norfleet said. “I was in so many different houses, different situations, all very horrible experiences.”

Everything changed when she aged out of the foster care system. She says she was offered a permanent home at the Courtyard in Fort Wayne. It’s a transitional housing complex operated by C.H.I.L.L. for people ages 18-25 who have aged out of the foster care system or are at-risk of becoming homeless.

“I couldn’t imagine how, there’s just so much room. I went from so little space to having a huge apartment,” Norfleet said. “It’s important because, if they’re not here then they’re homeless.”

Norfleet lived at the Courtyard for eight years. Her dream still though, was to get a house on her own and that dream finally came true in July. Norfleet says she moved out of the Courtyard and has her own house.

Alongside Norfleet the whole time, Dr. Endia Cassel the program director. She says they help the tenants learn how to live on their own. She says watching Norfleet progress through the program was like a ‘proud mama’ moment for her. She says it made her realize their program works.

“It’s important because, if they’re not here then they’re homeless,” Cassel said. “I tell them all, all the time, being in foster care is not a handicap. It’s a strength and a skill. Many of us have never gone through that trauma.”

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.