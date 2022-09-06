Two people injured in Adams Co. crash

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning.(Adams County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.

Officers believe 24-year-old Shaniya L. Price of Fort Wayne was headed southbound on CR 300 W after inadvertently turning off of US HWY 27, where there is a dead-end road with a sharp curve. They say Price did not anticipate the curve and drove off the road, striking a tree.

Price and a passenger in her car, 28-year-old Garen Z. Miller of Fort Wayne, were both taken to the hospital with injuries and are said to be in stable condition.

The department says “driver inattention is being investigated as a factor of the crash.”

